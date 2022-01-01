Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans defeated Jan-Lennard Struff inside 70 minutes

Dan Evans got Great Britain's ATP Cup campaign off to a winning start with a straight-set victory in the opening singles tie against Germany.

British number two Evans breezed past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-2 in Sydney.

His win gave GB the early advantage with Cameron Norrie facing world number three Alexander Zverev in the second singles rubber from 08:00 GMT.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury will then play Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the doubles.

This is the third edition of the ATP Cup, which features 16 countries competing in four groups at two venues in Sydney - the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena.

Earlier on day two, Russia's world number two Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by France's Ugo Humbert.

After Medvedev's team-mate Roman Safiullin had beaten Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the opening singles rubber, world number 35 Humbert won 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-2).

But Medvedev and Safiullin then won the deciding doubles tie 6-4 6-4 to ensure a 2-1 Russia win.

In the other tie in Britain's group, the United States beat Canada 3-0.