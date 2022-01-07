Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Simona Halep, ranked 20th in the world, has won three matches in Melbourne this week

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says she is confident she can climb back into the world's top 10 this year.

The 30-year-old Romanian struggled with injuries in 2021 and has dropped to 20th in the rankings as a result.

Halep reached the semi-finals at the Melbourne Summer Set - a warm-up for the Australian Open - on Friday.

"I want to finish the year in the top 10 if it is possible. This is the goal and the dream," said Halep, who won the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon in 2019.

"I know it's going to be difficult. But also I know it's possible."

Halep suffered a calf injury at the Italian Open in May and was subsequently ruled out of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics.

In August, the former world number one dropped out of the top 10 after 373 consecutive weeks.

Halep returned to court at the back end of 2021 before calling time on the season after withdrawing from her Linz semi-final in November with a knee injury.

She has started the new season with three victories in Melbourne, but was made to work hard for a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win over Swiss sixth seed Viktorija Golubic on Friday.

On trying to regain her place in the top 10, Halep added: "I embrace it. I like the challenge. I like the pressure. It's good that I have a restart, refresh in my mind.

"Of course it's not what I wanted, but I was injured so I couldn't play. That's where I'm where I am.

"I feel like it's possible to get back to top 10. I have that confidence. I have just to put hard work and to trust."

Meanwhile, Australia's world number one Ash Barty reached the Adelaide International semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over American Sofia Kenin.

Barty, 25, is also making her own comeback after ending her 2021 season early because of quarantine rules.