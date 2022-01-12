Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans (left), currently 26th in the world, reached a career-high ranking of 22 in September

British number two Dan Evans continued his winning start to 2022 with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez in Sydney.

The 31-year-old third seed was dominant in all areas, converting all four of his break points to snuff out world number 61 Martinez's hopes.

Evans will play either Serbia's Dusan Lajovic or American Melbourne runner-up Maxime Cressy in the quarter-finals.

Evans started 2022 with a clean sweep of his five matches at the ATP Cup.

He beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and American John Isner in singles as well as pairing with Jamie Murray for two doubles victories.

He is ranked 26th in the world and will be looking to carry his recent form into next week's Australian Open, where he has not been beyond the second round since 2017.

Katie Swan will not join compatriot Evans in the main draw at Melbourne Park after losing 6-0 7-5 to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in qualifying.

Harriet Dart, the only Briton remaining in women's qualifying, will play Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell on Thursday for a place at the tournament proper.