Cameron Norrie's best performance at the Australian Open is reaching the third round

Cameron Norrie begins the British challenge on day one of the Australian Open as the first Grand Slam of the year gets under way without defending men's champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was scheduled to play on Monday in Melbourne but lost a court bid to overturn his visa cancellation.

Norrie, seeded 12th and the only Briton to play on Monday, faces American Sebastian Korda at about 05:00 GMT.

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal also feature.

Japan's Osaka, who took a four-month break from the sport after the US Open, faces Colombian world number 50 Camila Osorio on the main Rod Laver Arena at about 02:00.

She is followed on court by Nadal, who is bidding to win a record 21st Grand Slam title and move ahead of Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, playing his first major tournament since last year's French Open after his own injury problems, takes on American Marcos Giron.

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, aiming to be the first Australian to win the tournament since 1978, opens the night session on Laver against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

The night session was due to conclude with Djokovic, the winner of a record nine men's titles in Melbourne, playing fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, but Djokovic's place in the draw has been taken by Salvatore Caruso, a lucky loser from the final round of qualifying.

The second night match on Laver is third seed Alexander Zverev, still seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, taking on fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

Norrie aiming for Grand Slam breakthrough

British number one Norrie, 26, had the best year of his career in 2021, rising to 12 in the world rankings and winning the prestigious Indian Wells title in October.

His aim now will be to transfer that success into the Grand Slams. In 16 main-draw appearances at the majors he has never gone past the third round.

Norrie has a tough opener against 21-year-old Korda, who won his first ATP Tour title and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.

However, Korda's preparation was heavily compromised by a positive Covid-19 test after he travelled to Adelaide for a warm-up tournament.

He posted a video of himself hitting a ball against the hotel room wall external-link during his isolation.

The remaining six Britons in the singles draws - including US Open champion Emma Raducanu and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray - will play their first-round matches on Tuesday.