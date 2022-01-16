Australian Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian Korda in Melbourne

Cameron Norrie returns a ball against Sebastian Korda at the 2022 Australian Open
Cameron Norrie lost in the Australian Open first round for the third time in four appearances at Melbourne Park
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Cameron Norrie was outclassed by American rising star Sebastian Korda as Britain's bid in the Australian Open singles made an inauspicious start.

On day one in Melbourne, the British men's number one - who was seeded 12th - lost 6-3 6-0 6-4.

Norrie, 26, looked a shadow of the player who enjoyed a stellar 2021, losing nine games in a row from the end of the first set to 43rd-ranked Korda.

Six more Britons, led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, play on Tuesday.

Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady, who qualified for the men's draw for the first time in his career, are also in action.

Norrie soared up the rankings after a breakthrough 2021 season where he won the prestigious Indian Wells title and reached the season-ending ATP Finals as an alternate.

Deep runs at a Grand Slam are yet to follow, however. Norrie has never gone past the third round of a major in 17 main-draw appearances.

Preparations for the start of the new season were disrupted by testing positive for Covid-19, leaving Norrie unable to practise for a week around Christmas.

While he says he had no symptoms, the left-hander acknowledged the episode left him losing "a bit of rhythm".

Three defeats at the ATP Cup earlier this month provided the evidence and he particularly struggled on serve against the impressive Korda.

Korda, runner-up at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, is rated as one of the hottest prospects in the men's game. He too had his preparations derailed by Covid.

A positive test when he arrived in Adelaide on 6 January meant he had to quarantine and, while he had no symptoms, he was left hitting balls against the wall of his hotel room.

Questions were raised about Korda's condition going into the opening Grand Slam of the season, but the 21-year-old answered them emphatically to record his first main-draw win in Melbourne.

He will play a Frenchman in the second round, either Lucas Pouille or Corentin Moutet.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 06:39

    The brits will fall one by one.....

  • Comment posted by Pukki Party, today at 06:33

    Embarrassing. It really is.

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 06:32

    I had a feeling this would be a difficult match for Norrie, but the manner of the defeat is not good. Sadly I have a feeling Emma Raducanu may go the same way unless she rediscovers some of her form from last year, Sloane Stephens is an unpredictable opponent and a G Slam winner too.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 06:32

    All this fuss about cows farting causing global warming.
    This chap has just flown to the other side of the world for one game of tennis.

    • Reply posted by sloogy, today at 06:40

      sloogy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 06:31

    Korda was a tough draw for Norrie who was lacking confidence after three losses at the ATP Cup. Korda is future top ten.

