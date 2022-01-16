Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie lost in the Australian Open first round for the third time in four appearances at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Cameron Norrie was outclassed by American rising star Sebastian Korda as Britain's bid in the Australian Open singles made an inauspicious start.

On day one in Melbourne, the British men's number one - who was seeded 12th - lost 6-3 6-0 6-4.

Norrie, 26, looked a shadow of the player who enjoyed a stellar 2021, losing nine games in a row from the end of the first set to 43rd-ranked Korda.

Six more Britons, led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, play on Tuesday.

Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady, who qualified for the men's draw for the first time in his career, are also in action.

Norrie soared up the rankings after a breakthrough 2021 season where he won the prestigious Indian Wells title and reached the season-ending ATP Finals as an alternate.

Deep runs at a Grand Slam are yet to follow, however. Norrie has never gone past the third round of a major in 17 main-draw appearances.

Preparations for the start of the new season were disrupted by testing positive for Covid-19, leaving Norrie unable to practise for a week around Christmas.

While he says he had no symptoms, the left-hander acknowledged the episode left him losing "a bit of rhythm".

Three defeats at the ATP Cup earlier this month provided the evidence and he particularly struggled on serve against the impressive Korda.

Korda, runner-up at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, is rated as one of the hottest prospects in the men's game. He too had his preparations derailed by Covid.

A positive test when he arrived in Adelaide on 6 January meant he had to quarantine and, while he had no symptoms, he was left hitting balls against the wall of his hotel room.

Questions were raised about Korda's condition going into the opening Grand Slam of the season, but the 21-year-old answered them emphatically to record his first main-draw win in Melbourne.

He will play a Frenchman in the second round, either Lucas Pouille or Corentin Moutet.