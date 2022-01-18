Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ashleigh Barty has been ranked as the world number one for 112 weeks

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

World number one Ashleigh Barty says continuing to live like a "hermit" is helping her breeze through the Australian Open draw.

Australian Barty, 25, reached the third round by beating Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday.

As she aims to become the first home champion since 1978, Barty says trying to avoid coronavirus as rates rise in Melbourne has not affected her.

"For us, it's pretty low-key anyway," she said.

"We come and practice and do what we need to do. Otherwise a good book and a coffee and I'm set."

The two-time Grand Slam champion has not dropped a game on her serve at Melbourne Park this week, beating Bronzetti in 52 minutes to back-up another emphatic win in the first round.

On Monday, the 2021 Wimbledon champion dropped one game as she thrashed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in 54 minutes.

Barty has started the 2022 season by winning all six of her matches, having lifted the Adelaide International title last week.

On the strength of her service game, she said: "I'm continually trying to make it a weapon.

"I'm not the biggest girl out there, but I know I've got a sound technique and I know if I can get my rhythm right and use it effectively, it can be a weapon.

"As a kid, I was always serving baskets and baskets of serves to try to create that weapon, try to create a really sound shot."