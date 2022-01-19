Victoria Azarenka will face Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open third round on Friday

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Victoria Azarenka wants a "black-and-white" approach to Covid vaccinations at Grand Slams to stop more cases unfolding like the ones in Australia.

Novak Djokovic and Renata Voracova, who have not been vaccinated, were deported after having their visas revoked before the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Azarenka, who is on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Player Council, said: "This could have been prevented.

"I don't believe that this just came out of nowhere."

The two-time Australian Open champion added: "This could have been addressed way earlier than it was. What happened after, I don't believe there was anybody who looked good in any case.

"I think as soon as there is a grey area in the rules, that gives a bit too much questions, and situations like this happen."

Djokovic's expulsion has raised questions over whether he will be able to play in the other Grand Slams this year, with the French sports ministry saying there will be no exemption from the country's new vaccine pass law.

Azarenka says the situation regarding Djokovic became "a bit of a circus" as she reiterated her stance on vaccines.

"I believe in science, in getting vaccinated. That's what I did," she said.

"I don't want to push my beliefs on everybody else. However, we are playing a global sport and are traveling around the world.

"As an entity, as an association of the WTA that is traveling globally, we still have to respect countries, different countries, different mandates, different legalities of the country."

The 32-year-old contracted Covid last year, as did her father and the Belarusian was grateful he had been vaccinated.

"For me, there is a social responsibility for other people who are much more vulnerable maybe than us. I definitely look at it from that point, as well," added Azarenka.

The most recent figures issued by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) reveal that more than 80% of female players have been double-vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the ATP, which governs men's tennis, said last week 97 of the top 100 male players are vaccinated.

However, world number 25 Azarenka, says enforcing a mandate on female players on the tour would be difficult.

"To impose something legally on the WTA Tour can be a challenge," she said. "I think that's something that we are facing.

"I don't necessarily say that getting vaccinated then nobody will be sick, but I think it is a step to hopefully battle against this coronavirus, hopefully bring it down globally.

"But to make it as a mandate, there is much more to it. If you ask me just for my opinion if that should be the case, I think it would just be helpful for everybody in the world, especially when we are traveling internationally."

Djokovic supporters protested outside the courthouse throughout proceedings over his visa

'Not much development with Peng Shuai'

Azarenka also says there has not been any developments in the case of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who sparked global concern when she disappeared from public view after posting allegations of sexual assault against a top Chinese leader online.

She has since said there had been "a lot of misunderstandings" about the post.

"There hasn't been that much development in terms of contact with Peng Shuai even though from our side we will continue to make any and all efforts to make sure that she is safe, she feels comfortable," added Azarenka.

"Hopefully we will get to hear from her personally at some point. I think that's the goal, the main goal right now.

"As an association, women's association, I am proud that we are supporting our players. The situation is really unfortunate. We all hope for the best. We will see what happens in terms of logistics."

The WTA has been putting pressure on China over concerns about the safety of Peng.

"I think the tennis community has come together," said Australian world number one Ash Barty.

"Obviously we're all looking out for her safety. We all hope that she's well. We hope that she's doing okay. Hopefully it's not too long until we see her back out here."