Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty have been speaking about Peng Shuai at the Australian Open

Women's tennis stars have called for more information on Chinese player Peng Shuai's wellbeing.

There has been concern over Peng's safety since November, when she posted allegations online of sexual assault against a former senior politician. She subsequently denied making the claim.

Victoria Azarenka says there has not been "much development" in the case.

"Hopefully we will get to hear from her personally at some point," said the Belarusian.

Speaking after winning her second-round match at the Australian Open, Azarenka - who is on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Player Council - said players are making "all efforts to make sure she is safe".

"I think that's the goal, the main goal right now. As an association, women's association, I am proud that we are supporting our players," added the 32-year-old Belarusian.

"I think that kind of should go without saying."

Peng, one of China's biggest sporting stars, sparked global concern after posting allegations of sexual assault against former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

She has since said there had been "a lot of misunderstandings" about the post, but the 36-year-old has not been seen in public since 19 December.

"The situation is really unfortunate," said Azarenka.

"We all hope for the best. We will see what happens in terms of logistics."

'It's a little bit scary'

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who voiced her concern over Peng in November, has also called for more information about her whereabouts.

"I feel like if I was in her position, I would want people to care for me too," said Osaka, 24.

"It's one of those things. Like I imagine myself in her shoes, and in that way, it's a little bit scary. But you want to lend your voice and you want people to ask the questions."

The WTA has been putting pressure on China over concerns about the safety of Peng, with the governing body in December announcing the suspension of all tournaments in China.

"I think the tennis community has come together," said Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty.

"Obviously we're all looking out for her safety. We all hope that she's well.

"We hope that she's doing OK. Hopefully it's not too long until we see her back out here."