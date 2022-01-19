Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans went out in the first round at last year's Australian Open

Dan Evans has been given a bye to the third round of the Australian Open after opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew with a wrist injury.

Evans, who is seeded 24th, had been set to face the Frenchman at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play.

Evans, 31, will face ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain on Saturday.

The British men's number two beat Belgium's David Goffin in round one.

Rinderknech's withdrawal means Evans is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017.

That year, he went to to make the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time.