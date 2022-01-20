Australian Open 2022: Resilient Emma Raducanu defeated by Danka Kovinic

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu's defeat is only the second of her career in 13 Grand Slam matches
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Emma Raducanu's Australian Open hopes unravelled with a troublesome blister as the British number one was beaten in the second round by Danka Kovinic.

The US Open champion raced into a 3-0 lead before needing treatment on her hand and losing the opening set.

The 19-year-old showed remarkable resilience to fight back and win the second but eventually fell to a 6-4 4-6 6-3 defeat on Margaret Court Arena.

Montenegro's Kovinic is into the last 32 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"It was a really nice experience to play Emma here and make the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after many years," said Kovinic, the world number 98.

"Emma has had amazing results, winning a Grand Slam at such a young age. She is an amazing talent. I'm just so happy I could play such a high level.

"I was a little bit low in my energy through the third set so I tried to focus on myself, not show much emotion and save my energy."

Raducanu had only lost one Grand Slam match before this meeting and while she may ultimately have been defeated, the Briton will surely have won even more admirers for her gutsy display.

The teenager has been spending almost 12 hours every day on site to "get my business done" - that, she says, means training, having lunch, doing recovery, more training, gym work and then more recovery.

That extra work initially paid dividends as Raducanu delivered the perfect start, breaking in the opening game and storming into a 3-0 lead.

She looked set to replicate her first-round meeting against Sloane Stephens, where she claimed the opening set without dropping a game, before being taken to a deciding set for the first time in her Grand Slam career.

For all Raducanu's extra preparation she will not have anticipated a blister derailing her momentum.

But, at 3-2 after Kovinic had responded by winning two games, the Briton took a medical timeout for treatment on the affected hand.

Raducanu double faulted on her return and looked tentative as Kovinic broke again to level and complete the turnaround by winning five games in a row.

A toiling Raducanu strung together a series of cleverly constructed points to break for the third time, but that resistance was short lived as Kovinic closed out the set.

Raducanu digs in despite the pain

If Kovinic believed the second set would continue as a similar procession then Raducanu, smiling through gritted teeth, had other ideas.

The teenager seemed to be effectively playing with just a backhand at times, jabbing and slicing on her forehand side to compensate for the discomfort as she opened a 3-1 lead.

First-round opponent Stephens, a former US Open champion herself, warned Raducanu after their meeting that the teenager will have to learn to deal with "ups and downs".

But Raducanu is a star student and showed during this chapter of her early Grand Slam education that she can learn on the job, letting out a huge "come on" after her adapted approach made it 4-2.

The world number 18 had a chance to extend that advantage with break point on Kovinic's serve, but the Montenegrin displayed tactical nous and composure of her own to hold.

Raducanu appeared to be grimacing with every forehand yet still chalked up another two break points at 4-4 and converted a superb winner off the troublesome side.

The guile and desire that made her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 then shone through.

Raducanu complemented that punchy serve with aggressive groundstrokes to fend off two break-back points and take the second set, shaking her blistered hand in celebration.

Kovinic came through in three sets in a match lasting two hours 38 minutes
Kovinic came through in three sets in a match lasting two hours 38 minutes

Kovinic took a long bathroom break before the decider, no doubt wondering how she had failed to close out the match in two sets against an injured opponent.

Indeed it was Raducanu who missed early break points and then, on a sweltering day in Melbourne where temperatures touched 30C, the Briton began to look fatigued for the first time as Kovinic converted her own to open a 3-1 lead.

Both players looked on as the crowd cheered a seagull circling inside the arena, and it looked like the breather Raducanu needed, as she broke back to love.

But it was Kovinic who outlasted her opponent in the final set.

She teed up two match points and although she watched the first scream back past her off a Raducanu forehand winner, she then found the corner with a backhand to cap a fine display and reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Comments

Join the conversation

172 comments

  • Comment posted by mike666, today at 11:10

    I don't think you need to do this BREAKING NEWS thing every time she's involved in a tennis match. BBC, you are the problem.

    • Reply posted by avoiderman, today at 11:19

      avoiderman replied:
      I don't think you need to read them. This is your problem only.

  • Comment posted by glenfletcher, today at 11:10

    A shame for sure, but I assume it must be hard to play a game of tennis when you can barely hold your racket. Can't really criticise her.

    • Reply posted by GB-NI, today at 11:16

      GB-NI replied:
      True. Also temperature was 30C which can’t have helped the blister. Even then she fought all the way.

  • Comment posted by samny, today at 11:09

    You people are just a disgrace. Ok she lost it happens. None of you will come close to what she achieved. Your biggest achievement is laughing at a young girl losing. Its just sad

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:12

      twinprime replied:
      You need to grow up a little. People are just responding to the ridiculous hype in the comments they see. I hope she does well but she hasn't exactly set a great example since her great US Open win.

      She's getting bounced out of tournaments by people who aren't exactly star players.

  • Comment posted by Senor Vac, today at 11:14

    Maybe it wasn't a good idea to give a 19 year old Sports Personality of the year. I'd wager a lot of money she would be performing better without the overwhelming hype and attention from the BBC. She is a young developing player. Treat her as such.

    • Reply posted by Essextim, today at 11:24

      Essextim replied:
      That's the problem, to many sponsorship deals, hype, magazine deals etc. etc. you probably wouldn't get this is any other sport on the basis of winning a major tournament.

  • Comment posted by eboniser, today at 11:16

    She's just a kid. And a damn good player. Sometimes you lose, sometimes injured, sometimes both. I wish her well

    • Reply posted by KeinMampf, today at 11:23

      KeinMampf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 11:12

    Still think we have a great Champion in the making here despite the setbacks

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:14

      twinprime replied:
      Who knows. Obviously has ability but worrisome past few months.

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 11:17

    Emma should not worry (she already has a grand slam titiel), it is all a learning curve with many years ahead. Finding the right coach and to find a balance with playing, training and life will be the key to future success. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 11:19

      Y0U replied:
      'titiel'?

  • Comment posted by Elenive, today at 11:11

    Sad for her, the pressure on just a 19-year old playing in only her third slam. Give her time. She will come through if give her some space. Sad result today but good effort from her. She'll be back.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 11:26

      thenestofvipers replied:
      'just 19' in tennis terms that's not young. Hingis, Austin, Seles, Chang, Becker etc.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 11:16

    And here come the trolls...yawn.

    A shame for Raducanu but a blister on the racket hand for a tennis player is always going to be difficult.

    • Reply posted by wayne, today at 11:20

      wayne replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 11:12

    "hopes unravelled with a troublesome blister" eh?, hmmm the beeb are not amused. Still, she'll have plenty more opportunities.

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 11:10

    Oh dear. I hope her confidence won’t suffer. Emma, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and go again.

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 11:22

    After her mind blowing victory at US Open the eyes of the World were on her.
    What she needed was guidance including the “choices” she made.
    I’m not sure she received much protection, in fact, she was allowed too much exposure.
    The expectation levels on her are humongous.
    Losing at The Australian Open is no big deal in the broader journey of her career.
    I hope she gets the support she deserves

  • Comment posted by Ottoman, today at 11:19

    Maybe the media hype train dosent help young athletes?

  • Comment posted by StanTheMan, today at 11:18

    Probably a bit too much time off, if she'd not let go of the racket since her win the calluses on her hand wouldn't blister..

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:17

    Injury every time she looses it seems.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 11:14

    Looks like those who revel in discrediting winners and slating the defeated, couldn’t wait to Wade in with their spiteful comments. What sad, pitiful lives you must lead.

    Gutsy effort from Emma Raducanu, but today just wasn’t her day. Little doubt whatsoever that she is on a spectacular upward trajectory and will have many more triumphs to celebrate in the years to come.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 11:17

      Dave B replied:
      Little doubt whatsoever that she is on a spectacular upward trajectory - really? Losing in the second round, following on from a series of defeats in other recent competitions doesn't qualify as any form of upward trajectory in my book I'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 11:11

    Ah well, at least she tried her best.

  • Comment posted by El Doomo, today at 11:09

    A"blistering"performance?

    • Reply posted by js, today at 11:13

      js replied:
      wow that's so predictable....

  • Comment posted by Mark Johnson, today at 11:21

    It would be nice to have some perspective here, Emma Radacanu MBE, winner of the BBC sports personality of the year, lost to a player ranked around 100 in the world. Is that achievement deserving of words like courageous, brave, fighter? Would the BBC heap such praise on a white man who similarly failed?

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, today at 11:23

      Nickw1975 replied:
      It’s because she’s so young, get over it.

  • Comment posted by German Shepherd, today at 11:20

    BBC that headline is pathetic. Hindered by blister...Really in comparison to everything else thats going on in the world... A BLISTER

