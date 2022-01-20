Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic was hoping to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne this month

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley says he will not resign despite the controversy over Novak Djokovic's attempt to gain entry to the country.

World number one Djokovic, who has not had a Covid-19 vaccine, was deported on Sunday after losing a court review.

The 34-year-old had been granted a medical exemption to enter by two independent health panels - including one commissioned by Tennis Australia.

"I'm focused on delivering a great event," Tiley said.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster Channel Nine, he added: "I'm proud of what the team has done and proud of what we've delivered so far."

Tennis Australia has been criticised for its perceived mishandling of the Djokovic saga and potentially misinforming the Serb about his ability to enter Australia despite being unvaccinated.

Tiley was jeered by some sections of the Melbourne Park crowd when he went on court to present Australian Sam Stosur with a gift and flowers following her final singles match on Thursday.

He denied Tennis Australia had funded Djokovic's legal and travel costs during his failed attempt to remain in the country, saying the reports were "simply untrue".

However, Tiley did confirm the governing body would reflect on the controversy as part of its annual post-tournament review.

"We spend weeks together reviewing what we did, what we did well, what we could do better, what we need to change, and that is the process we go through every year and this year will be no different," said Tiley.

Djokovic arrived in Australia on 5 January after being granted a medical exemption following a positive coronavirus test in mid-December.

However, the Australian Border Force detained the 20-time Grand Slam winner for not meeting federal coronavirus requirements, and his visa was revoked.

A judge overturned that decision, but the government stepped in on Friday to revoke the visa again, saying it was in the public interest as Djokovic's presence in the country risked fanning anti-vaccine sentiment.

Judges rejected a challenge by Djokovic, with the written reasons published on Thursday stating Djokovic's lawyer failed to substantively argue the immigration minister's decision to revoke his visa for a second time was irrational or illogical.

Tennis Australia has said it "deeply regrets" the impact the saga has had on players at the Australian Open and acknowledged there are "lessons to be learned".