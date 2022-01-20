Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he lost to Japan's Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round.

Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel - ranked below him at 120 in the world - on John Cain Arena.

It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday's victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, with the gruelling opening win taking its toll.

Murray's defeat means Dan Evans is the final Briton left in the men's singles.

Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.

For Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.

Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.

The Scot walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.

"Winning a big match like this is unbelievable," said Daniel.

"It was an amazing level from me, I was getting nervous in the third set.

"I tried not to make a big deal about this - everyone said I was playing Murray - but I tried to treat it like another match."

More to follow.