Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he lost to Japan's Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round.

Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel - ranked below him at 120 in the world - on John Cain Arena.

It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday's victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, with the gruelling opening win taking its toll.

Murray's defeat means Dan Evans is the final Briton left in the men's singles.

Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.

For Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.

Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.

The Scot walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.

"Winning a big match like this is unbelievable," said Daniel.

"It was an amazing level from me, I was getting nervous in the third set.

"I tried not to make a big deal about this - everyone said I was playing Murray - but I tried to treat it like another match."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 09:52

    better player won, just glad to see murray back playing at the top level

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 09:51

    Ok Andy , let's go retire....

  • Comment posted by cb220693, today at 09:51

    Maybe it's time to start considering calling it a day then . He's been plagued by injuries for the last few years and hasn't won anything in quite some time , plus he's 34 now and you have to wonder just how much more he can actually give. Tennis is quite a physically demanding sport after all.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 09:51

    I thought Andy Murray's career was over a couple of years ago. He's done amazing to come back from several injuries and we should appreciate him while he is still playing.

  • Comment posted by what now, today at 09:51

    As usual more murray hype.As expected

  • Comment posted by Matt Crowe, today at 09:50

    Incredible that he's even still performing at this level with the surgery he's had.

  • Comment posted by mb_jab, today at 09:50

    Great effort this week, Andy. To beat a top 30 player in a Grand Slam after what you have been through is really incredible. Hope you keep fighting on this season. It is a joy to watch you play

  • Comment posted by Col, today at 09:50

    Good to see Andy's still giving it a go. I just hope he managed to lose with grace and dignity.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 09:50

    Disappointed for Andy, but didn’t Daniel play well?
    Took control of the match and dominated the big points.
    Well played, fella.

  • Comment posted by Zaid, today at 09:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

