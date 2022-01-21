Australian Open: Naomi Osaka out to Amanda Anisimova, Ashleigh Barty wins in Melbourne

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory.

Japan's Osaka, 24, was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park.

Unseeded Anisimova, 20, will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Barty has still not dropped a set this week after a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

The 25-year-old Queenslander is carrying the hopes of a nation desperate to see a home Australian Open champion for the first time since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Most expected Barty to face Osaka in the last 16 when the draw pitted two of the game's biggest stars in the same section.

Osaka was seeded 13th after taking a four-month break at the end of last season, during which she revealed she had been suffering from depression.

The two-time champion, who also won the 2019 title at Melbourne Park, had also breezed through her opening two matches but faced a different proposition in Anisimova.

The American announced her arrival as a potential star when she reached the 2019 French Open semi-finals aged 17.

But the death of her father and coach Konstantin shortly before the US Open later that year understandably had a debilitating effect on her career.

Against Osaka, the world number 60 showed on the biggest stage that she has rediscovered her best form and was able to effectively use her power.

Amanda Anisimova celebrates victory over Naomi Osaka
Anisimova had lost her nine previous matches against top-20 opponents

Anisimova also showed her ability to stay calm under pressure, saving the two match points at 5-4 in the deciding set when her depth from the baseline forced two backhand errors by Osaka.

"Going into this match I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance," said Anisimova, who lifted the Melbourne Summer Set Two title earlier this month and has now won all eight of her matches in 2022.

"She is an absolute champion so I knew I would have to step up my game and be aggressive.

"I'm honestly so grateful that I was able to play so well today and get this win. It means a lot."

Barty breezes through with 'clean' performance

Now Anisimova will look to trouble the very best when she faces Barty.

The Australian has topped the world rankings for 112 weeks, winning five WTA titles last season and starting 2022 by adding another in Adelaide.

But she has come up short in each of the past three years at Melbourne Park, having reached the 2020 semi-finals in between quarter-final defeats in 2019 and 2021.

Tougher moments are sure to lie ahead over the rest of this tournament, potentially against Anisimova on Sunday.

But so far, she has been untroubled in three emphatic victories across which she has dropped only eight games.

"I thought tonight was really clean, I looked after my service games really well, was able to keep my momentum going. A pretty good performance," Barty said after beating 30th seed Giorgi.

"I felt like I was out of my weight class, the way she hits the ball is incredible. I was able to use my slice effectively, particularly that short one."

Ashleigh Barty
Barty saved four break points against Giorgi, continuing her record of not yet dropping a service game in this year's Australian Open
  • Comment posted by Cole, at 12:32 21 Jan

    I respect mental health struggles, having had them myself, but I lost all respect for Osaka when she refused to do press conferences at Roland Garros without bothering to open a dialogue with the tournament organisers first. Having issues doesn't give you the excuse to do what you want, and tbh I'm fed up of hearing her go on and on about it - athletes are public figures, and they should know that

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 13:01 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      Giving a free pass to the paparazzi and asking the victims to put up with anything is the reason for the untimely death of Princess of Wales. I applaud Osaka for having the courage to stand for her principles. Much better than being commercial signing money Grubber losing in the second round

  • Comment posted by User10149, at 12:28 21 Jan

    Always good to see an athelete win over an "activist" primadonna. Congrats to anisimova. At her age she showed great maturity, mental strength and calmness under pressure.

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 12:58 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      She sided against police brutality. Obviously that should be condemned. Far better to sign every single commercial deal put in front of her and lose in the second round and blame on blisters

  • Comment posted by DbD, at 12:28 21 Jan

    Live by the sword, die by the sword. Osaka's super hard super flat hitting always looks great when it's going well, but it makes her vunerable as there is too little margin for error and it gives you no easy plan B.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 13:06 21 Jan

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Wow this is a bit of a surprise, did not expect this.

  • Comment posted by mcsmog, at 13:35 21 Jan

    Her mental health was that bad she managed to launch a clothing range, didn't she? Or it was some promotion that she still managed to do. And don't go saying she'd committed to it as she also committed to press conferences when she decided to earn millions from playing tennis. Sorry - no sympathy.

    • Reply posted by Moz, at 13:52 21 Jan

      Moz replied:
      And let me guess - you'll still have a "Be Kind" message on your Facebook somewhere, right?!

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 14:27 21 Jan

    You never know which Osaka will turn up but whichever does is still a good player and needs to be beaten. all credit to Anisimova for doing the business.

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, at 14:42 21 Jan

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      Needs to be beaten? Did that echo your headmaster’s sentiments all those years ago?

  • Comment posted by Oncha, at 14:21 21 Jan

    Losing to Anisimova the way Osaka did is nothing so disappointing. Anisimova had been one of the most promising WTA players before injury and her father's (who was also her coach) death hampered her progress. She appears to be making a forceful comeback. It's to tell Osaka and her team that a lot has happened on the tour since her absence. She now needs to work her way fully back.

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 16:55 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      Osaka is slightly out of shape and definitely not match tough. Only Serena has ever managed to come in with no matches and make slam finals routinely. Osaka is great but not Serena level.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 13:07 21 Jan

    This tournament is Barty's to lose now.

    • Reply posted by MonkeyBoots, at 13:40 21 Jan

      MonkeyBoots replied:
      Hello..Yes you can see that Barty is slowly going through the gears

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, at 14:39 21 Jan

    If 'being asked difficult questions' or 'asked things that are not easy to answer after a defeat' constitutes mental health issues, then better start opening up those wards because we all have a problem. It's called LIFE. chin up and get on with it.

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, at 16:23 21 Jan

    Sad to see that grudges are held over in so many comments. we really should look more at the here and now. Osaka has offered no excuses and handled herself with good grace in defeat. That in itself is a sign of maturity and development and good luck to her.

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 20:55 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      Osaka has always been gracious. She was quite popular when she first came on. She did 2 things. She took a strong stance on BLM, which alienated the KKK-Trumpist crowd. Then she cited mental health to opt out of pressers which some think is skipping duties. I disagree. A player is getting paid to play tennis, not answering dumb questions. DO Hollywood stars get paid for roles or doing pressers?

  • Comment posted by Almost a neutral, at 14:05 21 Jan

    not sure why so many are so negative about Osaka as a tennis player. If you dont like the other stuff don't read it. Likewise Raducana - do you really blame her for taking the deals she has? She is 19 and learning. Its not her fault the press make her to be the finished article (which she never says anyway) and promote her all the time. Give them both a break, and yourselves too

  • Comment posted by mikeh, at 14:32 21 Jan

    She didn’t mind the publicity when she did the sports illustrated spread

    • Reply posted by Rizla, at 15:57 21 Jan

      Rizla replied:
      What do you mean?
      Was the media at the photoshoot asking her questions when she was doing the spread?
      Or are you simply jealous?

  • Comment posted by What is the Matter with You , at 14:17 21 Jan

    The biggest joke in tennis is the women get the money they do and bleat about it still not being enough !!!

    • Reply posted by 37p, at 14:56 21 Jan

      37p replied:
      Which women players are saying they don't get enough prize money?

  • Comment posted by Eddie Krausse, at 23:40 21 Jan

    My last comment on this platform. I hope BBC does away with these. They bring the worst out of people. Or worse, they highlight how hateful most people are. Really scary stuff.

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, at 14:19 21 Jan

    great fully deserved but oh boy, the dramas that are going to unfold now with her refusing to do any contractual media commitments, crying about difficult questions etc. She is so privileged to be a professional athlete yet she sure doesn't act like it. snowflake.

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, at 14:48 21 Jan

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      The guy who’s only (ahem) exercise is lifting a pint of flat Aussie beer in Spoons with his right arm calls Naomi a snowflake? I would never have believed this schlepping had I not read it with my own tortured eyes

  • Comment posted by RNUDAE, at 13:59 21 Jan

    It's possible Naomi doesn't have the right temperament to be a great champion. Being able to play the shots isn't enough.

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, at 16:03 21 Jan

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      It’s possible you are schlepping tripe too

  • Comment posted by kevirl, at 12:33 21 Jan

    Did as well as the 2 brits then....

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 13:40 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      She won 2 matches, the combined total of the two Brits. Perhaps you meant the two Brits together (or twice as well as the English girl )

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 12:23 21 Jan

    Barty should win it from here, but we all know how unpredictable the women's game is these days.

    • Reply posted by dcm1993, at 13:02 21 Jan

      dcm1993 replied:
      Badosa and Azarenka are looking good too. Anisimova and Tauson seem to have the potential to upset the draw, although the bottom half of the draw seems somewhat weaker.

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, at 12:28 21 Jan

    👋👋👋👋👋

    • Reply posted by Grace, at 13:01 21 Jan

      Grace replied:
      Emma waving back

  • Comment posted by BILKO, at 02:39 22 Jan

    Why oh why are some commentators on here trying to drag politics into this - unbelievable. Both played well and to the best of their abilities someone had to eventually win or loose. First class sport with first class "entertainment". Well done both & congrats to Amanda keep up your game & best of luck for the future. However Osaka will be back she may be down but far from out.

  • Comment posted by Almost a neutral, at 23:14 21 Jan

    Attitude of some on here scarcely believable. Whatever people may feel about her she is raising awareness of very real issues for others. Unless we have walked in those shoes how can we judge? And i cant see why she would pretend about it. Fact is, anyone facing those demons, deserves both empathy & respect for being brave & responsible enough to put it out there in the public domain.

