Daniil Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open final

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open fourth round with a straight-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 2021 finalist claimed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 win against the world number 57 inside Margaret Court Arena.

The US Open champion will play American Maxime Cressy in the last 16 after he beat Australian Christopher O'Connell.

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed with victory in four sets against Benoit Paire.

Tsitsipas, 23, recorded a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena against Frenchman Paire, ranked 56th.

The two-time semi-finalist will face American 20th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fritz overcame Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets, battling back from losing consecutive sets to win 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-3.

After coming through an entertaining four-set match against Australian Nick Kyrgios, Medvedev encountered few problems against the only player to win a set against him on his run to the US Open title in September.

A break of serve in the third game of the opening two sets was enough to put the Russian, 25, in control of his third-round match - although the second seed did face a break point when leading 3-2 in the second.

But the impressive Medvedev, the highest ranked player in the draw, recorded a double break in the third set as he clinically closed out the match by winning five consecutive games.

Upcoming opponent Cressy, 24, beat wildcard O'Connell 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 6-2 to secure his first major fourth round appearance.

Tsitsipas had won his previous three meetings with Paire and took his first break point of the match as he raced into a 3-0 lead on the way to claiming the first set.

The 23-year-old escaped two break points on his opening service game in the second and was unable to take one of three opportunities in the following game - but he eventually made the breakthrough in the 11th game before serving out the set.

He could not find a way through Paire in the third and the Frenchman was rewarded for his resolve as he dominated the tie-break.

However, Tsitsipas struck the decisive blow with a break to love to seize his first match point after two hours and 45 minutes.