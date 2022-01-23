Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the Australian Open final last year

Australian Open 2022 Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Australian wildcard pairing Li Tu and Dane Sweeny 6-4 6-4.

They will play Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini next.

Briton Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof are also through to the men's doubles last eight at Melbourne Park.

The 10th seeds beat South Korean Kwon Soon-woo and American Marcos Giron 6-3 6-4.

Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell await Skupski and Koolhof in the quarters.

Salisbury and Ram's upcoming unseeded opponents Bolelli and Fognini knocked out Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares on Sunday.

Salisbury and Ram won the Australian Open title in 2020 and were beaten finalists last year.