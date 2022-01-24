Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Maxime Cressy to reach quarter-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Daniil Medvedev shakes hands with Maxime Cressy
Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open final, has reached the quarter-finals in five of the past six majors
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Daniil Medvedev demonstrated again why he is the man to beat at the Australian Open with a battling win over Maxime Cressy in the Melbourne heat.

The Russian second seed reached the quarter-finals with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 victory over the American.

Medvedev was frustrated by 24-year-old Cressy's resistance, needing his ninth break point to finally take control of the fourth set and the match.

"I've played harder matches but this was long. It wasn't easy," he said.

"The fourth set was crazy. Every time I had a break point he would have second serves and hit the line. I couldn't return them."

The 25-year-old goes on to face Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who saw off 27th seed Marin Cilic of Croatia in his fourth-round match.

Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out Britain's Dan Evans in the previous round, won 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner also progressed, winning in straight sets against Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur to reach his first quarter-final in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old won 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and will play Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or American 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

Medvedev comes through 'most unlucky day of my life'

Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, is the highest seed in the men's singles because of Novak Djokovic's absence.

The Serb world number one was not allowed to play at Melbourne Park after he was deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Medvedev dropped a set in his second-round match against home favourite Nick Kyrgios, but this battle against world number 70 Cressy left him even more frustrated.

Daniil Medvedev needed treatment on his right hip during the third set
Medvedev needed treatment on his right hip during the third set, with Cressy also later calling on the physio

After winning the first two sets, it seemed Medvedev was heading towards the quarter-finals when he led by a mini-break at 4-3 in the third-set tie-break.

But Cressy swung momentum back his way by winning both of the following points on Medvedev's serve.

The serve-and-volleying American put away a forehand at the net and then thumped a blistering winner past the Russian on his way to forcing a fourth set.

For the first time since the opening set, Medvedev forced a break point in a lengthy third game but was not able to take it as Cressy held on.

Medvedev's frustration began to show.

After shouting "this is so boring" before Cressy held for 2-1, the Russian complained at the changeover that his opponent was taking too long with his serves and claimed the 25-second shot clock was not being applied properly.

That annoyance was channelled into a 45-second hold to love, followed by creating three break opportunities for a 3-2 lead.

Cressy has won nine matches so far in 2022 and reached the first ATP final of his career in a warm-up event at Melbourne Park before the Grand Slam.

With Medvedev becoming increasingly rattled, Cressy showed why he has been successful by maintaining his composure and playing smartly.

Cressy survived two more break points in the seventh game, leading to Medvedev lamenting the "most unlucky day of his life".

But his pressure finally told in the 11th game when Medvedev decisively broke and served out victory in three hours and 30 minutes.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by BrotherArnoldsRedandWhiteStripedTent, today at 09:42

    BBC you really need to sort your act out, headline reporting on 2 player 99% of the country has no concern about yet a british sportsman creates history winning a 1st skiing world cup and a miniscule bit part write up.

    WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!!!!

    We should be shouting this from the roof tops. Raducanu wins 1 title and the BBC reports on what color socks she wears.

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 09:34

    Glad Novax Djocovid is watching from the TV

  • Comment posted by friend of few enemy of none, today at 09:32

    Oh and for those moaning about political interference. No Novak was not deported on his vacvine status it was worse. He lied on his visa request. That is not political, that is attempted fraud. Do I wish he was in the tournament, as a tennis fan yes, semi with him and nadal and a repeat of the US final would be a dream, but anyone who feels the need to lie to play should be banned, so be it.

  • Comment posted by friend of few enemy of none, today at 09:24

    Yes he moans a lot, way less than he used to, yes he sometimes speaks his mibd without filter, at least he is funny. Most important, he has done what none of the next gen have done, one of the hardest things in sport, beat one of the big three in full flow at the final stages of a grandslam. Some people need that moaning fire Murray Hewitt etc. Not a nice thing but he is the real deal.

  • Comment posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 09:21

    The tournament is tainted., Political interference should be enough for this to lose its Slam status.

    • Reply posted by Sisyphus, today at 09:26

      Sisyphus replied:
      Grow up

  • Comment posted by Speranza, today at 09:18

    "The Serb world number one was not allowed to play at Melbourne Park after he was deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated for Covid-19" -

    This is false information; he was not deported for being unvaccinated.
    One would expect better from the BBC.

    • Reply posted by BoccaAl, today at 09:32

      BoccaAl replied:
      If he had been vaccinated, would he have been deported?

      No.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 09:17

    Some people don't like Medvedev but I think he is good for the game. At least he has some personality as opposed to some of the robots playing.

  • Comment posted by Masty00, today at 09:12

    Medvedev really is an annoying little git isn’t he?

  • Comment posted by johninjapan, today at 09:10

    Would be good to see one of the "next gen" step up to their potential and win.… conditions are there for the taking.

  • Comment posted by cs15hammer, today at 09:05

    Great to see Medvedev win. I know most people wont like such a comment,. He is stylish player who gets booed a lot. Now and then he cracks a bit but hey he copes better than most, and perhaps all, with the negativity from the crowds. Love his play and the quick pace between points. Fantastic player.

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, today at 09:26

      Rubylove199 replied:
      He's rude, obnoxious & disrespectful to opponents and officials alike. Who shouts out "this is so boring" during a match?? This is the man that threw money at an umpire because some calls went against him. No class at all.

  • Comment posted by wildcat, today at 09:00

    Berrettini deserves to win a major after the year he had!! Could be his time to win

  • Comment posted by jdr116, today at 08:53

    “The most unluckiest day in my life”!! The silly little boy needs to GROW UP then as he’ll have some shocks and upsets to come in his life, if he thinks that!! PATHETIC man!

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 09:23

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      You need to relax a bit more

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 08:52

    Novak was not allowed to play because he was unvaccinated, he was not allowed in to Australia because the authorities thought that his presence would stir up anti vax sentiment in the country. That is the sort of government behaviour you expect to see in China. BBC please get your facts right before printing this sort of stuff else you will be reported to Ofcom.

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, today at 09:21

      Rubylove199 replied:
      In the first case he was not allowed to play because he was unvaccinated. Then he lied about not leaving isolation after testing positive on 2 occasions. Photos of him not wearing a mask after testing positive were being shown in the media. The authorities thought the public would be outraged if he played. The anti vaccination theory came last on a long list.

  • Comment posted by phil easton, today at 08:51

    The Italians are looking good

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 08:50

    must be the luckiest person alive if that's his unluckiest day!

  • Comment posted by Pope, today at 08:43

    Not unlucky at all. Cressy played well and Moanvedev struggled to beat him. Well played Cressy!

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 08:38

    Great Australian Open without the circus show surrounding Novaxx Djocovid going on. Would love to see Berrettini win it.

  • Comment posted by LivingDeadGrrrl, today at 08:24

    Interesting to see a serve and volley player get this far, especially one as tall, and it clearly rattled Medvedev. His quality came through in the end however.

