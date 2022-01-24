Australian Open: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battles to five-set win over Taylor Fritz

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to a thrilling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old twice came from behind to record a 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 win shortly after midnight in Melbourne.

It will be a third Australian Open quarter-final for 2021 French Open finalist Tsitsipas as he continues his bid for a first major title.

He will meet Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Sinner, who is through to the Australian Open last eight for the first time, defeated Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4.

World number four Tsitsipas, who had surgery on his right elbow in November, had to show fight and resilience to overcome Fritz in the American's first major fourth round appearance.

The 20th seed was not short on confidence following a five-set victory over Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the previous round and brought up the first break points of the contest on Rod Laver Arena in the fifth game.

Though unable to take that early chance, he clinched his third break point in the seventh game and went on to calmly seal the set with a love hold.

The American did not face a break point until the 10th game of the second set - but in a closely fought duel it proved decisive as Tsitsipas capitalised on a rare opportunity to level the match.

The Greek escaped four break points to hold under pressure in his opening game of the third but Fritz persevered, eventually making the breakthrough with a seventh break point of the set in the seventh game.

The stubborn Tsitsipas continued to thrive under pressure and he saw off three set points to hold, however Fritz once again served out to love to move one set from victory.

An enthralling encounter was taken to a fifth set as the indomitable Tsitsipas broke at the second attempt for a 5-3 lead before rescuing two break points to complete the job.

Serving first in the final set Fritz held to love in consecutive games to lead 4-3, yet Tsitsipas was clinical when it mattered. Breaking for 5-4, he then needed just one chance, securing the win with his first match point to end an enthralling contest.

  • Comment posted by fastdoc1, today at 14:18

    Stefanos is a great talent but he came back too soon after elbow surgery in my view.
    I really hope he raises his level the next few matches as I support him to win the open.
    Let’s wait and see what happens

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:16

    Was it blisters again?

  • Comment posted by Paparizla, today at 14:08

    I backed Tsitsipas to win the whole thing at 20-1 But then I backed Radacanu to win the US open at 50-1 so what do I know!

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 13:51

    Where is Peng Shuai?

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 13:54

      Yorkshireman replied:
      Where indeed? I would assume that she is effectively under house arrest until the CCP need another photo op.
      I'm still in favour of not allowing the Tee shirts inside the arena. This happens to be a protest that I agree with, but the rule is a sensible one.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 13:45

    Great match but Tsitsipas still doesn't look near his best, the top players will take advantage of the inconsistent patches he's having at the moment.

    Tough to pick a winner between him and Sinner, he has much more variety but Sinner is better at the baseline to baseline exchanges + on return.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 14:16

      William replied:
      Sinner has been serving very well and will be difficult to break! Tsitsipas not playing his best atm.

  • Comment posted by Unigate 2, today at 13:44

    Did he take another long to toilet break or has he found another way to cheat. You all have short memories.

  • Comment posted by TGB, today at 13:43

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 13:51

      Yorkshireman replied:
      They kept out someone who ignored the rules in Serbia and lied on his visa application. And they repeatedly reminded the ATF months ago what entry requirements were.
      That is real integrity.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 13:41

    Good win for Steph! Reckon he’ll lose to Sinner. Nadal to beat Shapovalov. Berrettini to beat Monfils! Medvedev to beat Auger.

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 13:33

    I'm glad he won, I love to watch him play. I think he has a good chance of going further, as well. A final between him and Rafa Nadal would be quite something!

    • Reply posted by Paparizla, today at 14:10

      Paparizla replied:
      I might be right in saying the last time he beat Nadal was when he knocked him out of the Aussie Open? If so He has it in him!

  • Comment posted by Good bad and ugly, today at 13:28

    I'm first to comment! I'm excited! Nobody seems to have mentioned Tsitsipas. All the talk has been about Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev, Shapavalov, and of course someone who isnt there.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 13:31

      Yorkshireman replied:
      A very good player on his day and with plenty of years still to improve.

