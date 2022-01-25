Australian Open: Rafael Nadal receives preferential treatment, says Denis Shapovalov

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments49

Denis Shapovalov during is defeat by Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov was aiming for his second Grand Slam semi-final after reaching the last four at Wimbledon in 2021
Australian Open 2022
Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday.

Rafael Nadal is "100%" given preferential treatment by umpires, claimed Denis Shapovalov after his defeat by the Spaniard in their Australian Open quarter-final.

Shapovalov was unhappy with the amount of time he thought Nadal was taking between points and twice complained to umpire Carlos Bernardes.

"I think it's unfair how much Rafa is getting away with," said Shapovalov.

In reply, 35-year-old Nadal said: "I believe he is wrong in this case."

Shapovalov, 22, lost in five sets to 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, having fought back to level after going two sets down.

At the start of the second set, Shapovalov asked Bernardes to give a time violation to the sixth seed.

When the official did not see fit to do so, Shapovalov shouted: "You guys are all corrupt."

In his post-match news conference, 14th seed Shapovalov said he "misspoke" during the match with emotions riding high but still stood by the wider point.

Players are allowed 25 seconds between shots and two minutes between sets, all timed by a shot clock.

Asked whether he thinks Nadal receives preferential treatment, Shapovalov said: "Of course - 100% he does, 100%. Every other match that I have played, the pace has been so quick because the refs have been on the clock after every single point.

"I'm completely ready to play and the clock is ticking 3, 2, 1, clicking towards zero.

"I'm looking at the umpire and obviously I'm going to speak up and say something.

"I've been ready to play for a minute and a half, and he tells me he's not going to give him a code violation because I'm not ready to play. To me, it's a big joke if somebody says that."

Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open
Shapovalov had a discussion with Nadal at the net following his second complaint

Shapovalov added: "I respect everything that Rafa has done and I think he's an unbelievable player. But there have got to be some boundaries, some rules set.

"It's just so frustrating as a player. You feel like you're not just playing against the player; you're playing against the umpires, you're playing against so much more."

The first complaint came after Nadal changed his kit at the end of the first set and Shapovalov remonstrated with Bernardes again before the second game about how long Nadal was taking to serve.

"I know I took some extra time at the end of the first set because I had to change everything there on the chair in the changeover," said Nadal, who won his only Australian Open title in 2009.

"It's obvious you can't play with the clothes in the condition that I was. After that, I was going through all the rules."

On Shapovalov's claim he received preferential treatment, Nadal added: "I really believe it's always in the mind that the top players get bigger advantages and honestly on court is not true.

"I never feel that I had advantages on court, and I really believe that he's wrong in that case."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by cavanman21, today at 11:34

    I'd imagine Rafa will get all the time and help he needs. So he can get ahead of Novax Djockovic I'm sure nothing would make the Aussies happier.

  • Comment posted by TChicken, today at 11:34

    Jonathan J. Great journalism..whip up a storm about a few lines said during the heat of battle and no mention of what the facts are. Did he exceed the time limit (today!)? That surely provides the key element of perspective here?!

  • Comment posted by Baybars, today at 11:34

    Both Djokovic and Nadal are guilty of this. The ITF should give players 10 seconds between points. Bouncing balls is a bad habit.

  • Comment posted by bbc display name, today at 11:32

    It must suck to play against Nadal, he does consistently use the time leeway to his advantage and everyone who claims this gets labelled a whinger! Nick Kyrios had him down pat when he said Nadal is a gent when he wins but salty as hell when he loses. Nadal may be a nice guy with outstanding talent and determination but he is a poor sportsman!

    • Reply posted by stan, today at 11:34

      stan replied:
      Your talking rubbish !

  • Comment posted by jamessnow, today at 11:29

    I can't even watch Rafa for fear of catching the horrendous OCD he has between every single point that he serves.

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 11:33

      Araucaria replied:
      Yes, the knicker picking nose smudging is unwatchable.

  • Comment posted by Drunken Duncan, today at 11:28

    It's all part of the degeneration of "sport" officialdom.
    We witness every week *corrupt/incompetent/biased refereeing in English football, for example. (*delete as appropriate).

    Tennis, like F1, football and other "sports", can no longer be taken seriously.

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 11:28

    Who cares about a few extra seconds to serve; nadal is a legend of tennis and the Russian certainly isn’t; nadal has 20 grand slam titles and the Russian has zero; I wonder why 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by sgtwilko, today at 11:28

    Nadal Has always taken more time than he should be allowed between points and gotten away with it. Several other top players have mentioned that fact in their Autobiographies

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 11:27

    If it hasn't changed in nearly 2 decades it certainly wasn't going to today Denis.

    3 of the 4 currently highest rated comments basically saying 'oh this other player is worse' says it all, if there wasn't any truth to it people wouldn't need a defence as shoddy as that.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 11:27

    Nadal takes advantage of the rules for sure. I’m not surprised other player are getting upset. People treat Nadal like he’s an old man, but he’s only mid thirties.

  • Comment posted by bobbybobby, today at 11:22

    Dennis, you are a horrible loser.
    It wasn´t because of the umpire that you lost this match. It was all your fault in the fifth, the lack of mental strenght made that you couldn´t win against an opponent who was physically exhausted. Grow up and learn from your olders.

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 11:29

      Grace replied:
      Nope. Nadal is a shameless cheater

  • Comment posted by thegeneralpublic, today at 11:21

    Well, boo hoo, lol!

  • Comment posted by Scunny Dan, today at 11:20

    I didn't like the nonsense at the end of the fourth set. If that was Tsitsipas, everyone would be booing and going nuts. So I think Shapovalov has a point about players being treated differently. But it worked.

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 11:20

    Over the years I have lost count of just how many times Nadal exceeds that 25 seconds RULE.

    Is this feeble or frightened umpires (not) at work?

    It really is one rule for Nadal and Djokovic and another for all the others.

    Which begs the question - who selects the panel of umpires?

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 11:32

      Sam replied:
      Did you see the clock reach 0 at any point?

  • Comment posted by Richard_Spanner , today at 11:16

    I don't understand the complaint. How does that win Nadal the match? Surely, the points are won and lost by where the ball is hit not by what you do in between. Is the suggestion that he has won 20 grand slams because he takes marginally longer between shots? Might that be because he has a game plan and is considering his tactics ?

    • Reply posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 11:23

      Ellwood Davies replied:
      No, what he does gain is a few precious extra seconds to recover. Those few seconds really make a difference at this high level of tennis. The 25 second rule is there for a purpose.

      Apply it or remove it.

  • Comment posted by Fiery Dragon, today at 11:15

    Drives me bonkers watching Nadal's affectations, all to serve a point. Tennis used to be a graceful, eminently watchable sport. Now it's full of muscle bound highly affected individuals with all their rituals. It's really put me off watching a sport I used to love to play and watch.

  • Comment posted by Mark Williams, today at 11:15

    If the rule states 25 seconds then surely this is a factual thing to police. However, exactly when does the 25 seconds to swerve actually start. is that being misinterpreted, allowing Rafa some extra time.

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 11:28

      Grace replied:
      He is a cheater. And the ATP is in his pocket, umpires are his paid employees and they are told to make sure he will go through

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 11:14

    Great effort from Rafa and It’s an age thing.

    Remember Djokovic’s antics against Andy Murray, now that was bad sportsmanship.

    Robbed Murray of an Aussie open.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 11:17

      S Jake replied:
      It's not an 'age thing', he's always been too slow between points. He actually used to be even slower.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 11:13

    Safe to say Rafa does take his time, but at least he's on court while Tsitsipas is still in the bog.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 11:15

      S Jake replied:
      If Nadal simply stuck to taking his time, there wouldn't be an issue.

  • Comment posted by Inastate, today at 11:13

    For once no BBC fact check! What's the world coming to?

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 11:30

      Grace replied:
      Exactly. This man Nadal has been allowed to cheat his way through

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured