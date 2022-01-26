Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into doubles semi-finals
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached a third consecutive Australian Open doubles semi-final with victory over Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.
The second seeds have yet to drop a set after beating the Italian pair 6-3 6-2.
Salisbury and Ram won the title at Melbourne Park together in 2020 and were runners-up last year.
They will face Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden next after the Australians beat Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.
The home hopes came through a tight final set against Britain's Skupski and Dutchman Koolhof 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-6).
Salisbury and Ram are bidding for back-to-back Grand Slam titles after lifting the US Open trophy in September.
