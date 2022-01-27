Australian Open: Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig win mixed doubles title
|Australian Open 2022
|Dates: 17-30 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig beat Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to win the Australian Open mixed doubles.
The French-Croatian fifth seeds claimed a 6-3 6-4 victory over the Australians.
The experienced players saved three of the five break points they faced and won 71% of points behind their first serves.
It is Mladenovic's second mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park, having won alongside Canada's Daniel Nestor in 2014, and Dodig's first.
It is also Dodig's fourth career mixed doubles trophy and Mladenovic's third.
