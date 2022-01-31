Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro will make his comeback at next month's Argentina Open, having last played competitively in June 2019.

The Argentine, 33, has accepted wildcards into both the tournament in Buenos Aires and the Rio Open the following week.

Del Potro has had four knee operations since playing at Queen's more than two years ago.

The former world number three has slipped to 757th in the rankings.

The ATP 250 Argentina Open starts on 7 February, with the Rio Open - an ATP 500 event - beginning on 14 February. Both tournaments are played on clay.

Del Potro beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final to clinch his only Grand Slam title.

He reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2013, losing to Novak Djokovic, and is a two-time French Open semi-finalist.