Peng Shuai playing at the 2020 Australian Open

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to "convince us in person of her wellbeing and state of mind".

Bach will meet the 36-year-old during the Winter Olympics, which are currently being held in Beijing.

Peng vanished for weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual misconduct in November.

She has since re-appeared, but many remain concerned about her wellbeing.

The IOC has spoken to Peng on video calls, and Bach said: "We know from her explanations... that she is living in Beijing, that she can move freely, spending time with family and friends.

"Now we will be able to do the next step in a personal meeting. We will know more about her physical integrity and mental state when we meet her in person.

"If she wants to have an inquiry we would also support her in this. But it's her life, it's her allegations."

The meeting will take place in the closed loop of the Games, which separates Olympics personnel from the public.

In November Peng posted a 1,600-word note on Chinese social media platform Weibo, accusing former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him.

She then vanished from the public eye, triggering concern among the international tennis community, fans and human rights groups.

She resurfaced weeks later and, in her first media interview in December following her reappearance, she denied making any accusations of sexual assault and claimed her social media post had faced "a lot of misunderstandings".

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced the suspension of all tournaments in China in December amid concerns over Peng, who is one of China's biggest sporting stars.