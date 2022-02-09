Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro was consoled by Federico Delbonis after losing to his compatriot

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro made a losing return to the court after two and a half years out with injury - and does not know if he will play again.

The Argentine was beaten 6-1 6-3 by compatriot Federico Delbonis at the Argentina Open.

Del Potro, 33, was in tears towards the end of the match and had to be consoled by Delbonis following the defeat.

"Possibly we may not meet again," he told the Buenos Aires crowd.

The former world number three had not played since fracturing his knee at Queen's in 2019 and has undergone several operations to have the knee surgically rebuilt.

He had earlier spoken of his home tournament as a chance to say farewell to his fans - though had also been aiming to play at next week's Rio Open in Brazil.

"I will speak to doctors again. I have to take care of my knee and then we will see," he said.

"If today was the last time, I will leave happy."