Dan Evans is ranked 28th in the world, and is second in the British rankings to Cameron Norrie

Britain's Dan Evans reached the last 16 of the Qatar Open with a straight-set win over Egor Gerasimov.

World number 28 Evans claimed a 6-4 6-4 victory over the Bulgarian in his first match since suffering a third-round exit at the Australian Open last month.

He faces Tunisian qualifier Malek Jaziri or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round in Doha.

Fifth seed Evans could yet face a quarter-final against Andy Murray, who received a wildcard to compete.

Fellow Briton Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, faces an opening match on Tuesday against Taro Daniel, the Japanese player who beat him in the second round of the Australian Open.

If Murray gets through, he will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the tournament's second seed, in the last 16.

Evans secured his progress to the last 16 in straightforward fashion against Gerasimov, breaking in the fifth game of the first set and early in the second, then holding his serve to ensure victory.