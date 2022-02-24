Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios won the Australian Open men's doubles title alongside his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios has told people "you are not alone" after discussing his struggles with depression and self-harming in an emotional Instagram post.

The Australian posted a photo of himself at the Australian Open three years ago, describing the time as "one of my darkest periods".

Kyrgios said he had been abusing alcohol and drugs at the time.

"I felt as if I couldn't talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up," the 26-year-old wrote.

Kyrgios said he was having suicidal thoughts during the tournament and also revealed he had been self-harming.

"I was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions," he wrote.

"I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends."

Kyrgios previously opened up about his depression in 2020, saying he had been in a dark place while on tour.

He began working with a psychologist external-link in 2018 to "get on top" of his mental health.

He and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis won the men's doubles title at this year's Australian Open, which Kyrgios described as a dream come true.

Kyrgios urged people who felt similar to open up to those around them and said he was here to help them.

"I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I'm telling you right now, it's OK, you are not alone," he added.

"I've been through those times when it seemed as if those positive energetic vibes were never ever going to be reality.

"Please, don't feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can't talk to anyone, I'm here, reach out."

