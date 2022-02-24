Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev has been fined $40,000 (£30,000) and made to forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money after being thrown out of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair.

The world number three struck the umpire's chair several times with his racquet, leading to the sanctions.

He was fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct - the maximum amount the ATP can impose.

Zverev still faces the threat of a ban as the ATP investigate further.

Zverev apologised for the attack after he and Marcelo Melo lost their doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Wednesday, calling his behaviour "unacceptable".

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal said Zverev's punishment was "deserved".

As well as the fines and loss of prize money, the German has been made to forfeit all ATP rankings points from the tournament in Acapulco, where he was defending champion in the singles event.