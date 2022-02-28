Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter is the British number four

Britain's Katie Boulter progressed to the last 16 of the Lyon Open after fighting back to beat Ana Konjuh.

The 25-year-old fought back to knock out sixth seed Konjuh of Croatia 5-7 6-0 6-3.

Boulter had breezed through qualifying to secure her place in the main draw and will next face Hungary's Anna Bondar.

Fellow Briton Heater Watson is also in action on Monday at the Monterrey Open, facing Jule Niemeier of Germany.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina is scheduled to face Russian Anastasia Potapova at the tournament.

However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she has said she will refuse to play Russian or Belarusian players until they are classed as 'neutral athletes'.

The WTA has removed the nationality of Russian players from their website and ranking list - but still not commented publicly on Svitolina's demands.