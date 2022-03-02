Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter has risen from 149th in the world at the beginning of the year to 136th

British number four Katie Boulter has retired from the Lyon Open while trailing her last-16 match against Hungary's Anna Bondar 6-3 0-0.

Boulter was on a run of eight wins after lifting the Grenoble title and making up 90 ranking places to beat Croatia's Ana Konjuh in her opener.

However, she struggled late in the first set against Bondar, losing her final two service games.

After a medical timeout, she retired with what appeared a left-leg injury.