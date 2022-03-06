Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dayana Yastremska is a former word number 21

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska who escaped Russian bombings just over a week ago, fell short of a remarkable title victory at the Lyon Open after being beaten by Zhang Shuai in the final.

The 21-year-old, who arrived in Lyon last Saturday and spoke of being "woken up by bombs" when Russia invaded Ukraine three days earlier, was beaten 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the decider.

Yastremska said she would use her prize money of about £12,000 to aid Ukraine.

"It's been a tough week," she said.

Yastremska, draped in her country's flag, tearfully addressed the Lyon crowd and sent a message to her compatriots who remain in Ukraine.

"If Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say 'you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit, and I tried to fight for Ukraine'," she said.

"The prize money I earn here I'm going to give to the Ukrainian Foundation to support Ukraine,"

"Thanks to the public for the support. I've been fighting all week, not only for myself but also for my country.

"Everybody was supporting me a lot. I felt so much power from the people here."

Zhang twice fought back from a break down in the third set to clinch her third WTA title.