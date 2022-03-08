Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray has a wildcard for this month's Masters Series event in Indian Wells

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize-money earnings for the rest of the year to help children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British former world number one is working with Unicef to provide medical supplies and development kits.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has so far seen more than two million people flee the country.

"Over 7.5 million children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine," said Murray external-link , 34.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, added: "It's vital education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture."

Earlier on Tuesday, tennis' governing bodies announced a donation of $700,000 (£530,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.