Alexander Zverev smashed his racquet against the umpire's chair and verbally abused the umpire after losing his doubles match against Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara

Alexander Zverev says his expulsion from the Mexican Open was the "biggest mistake of his tennis career" and the "worst moment of his life".

The Olympic champion will be banned from tennis for eight weeks if he behaves in a similar way at any tournament in the next 12 months.

Zverev was fined $40,000 (£31,000) and forfeited his prize money for striking the umpire's chair in Acapulco.

"It still is embarrassing for me now," said the world number three.

"Walking around the locker room, it's not a nice feeling.

"But we all do mistakes. I'm also a human being, and I can guarantee you I will never act this way again in my life. It was definitely the worst moment of my life."

Zverev verbally abused umpire Alessandro Germani and smashed his racquet into his chair four times.

On Monday he was found guilty of a 'major offence' after an ATP review. As well as the suspended eight-week ban, Zverev was issued a further suspended $25,000 (£19,000) fine.

"I've been doing work, meditation-wise," Zverev said, when asked how he can be sure it will never happen again.

"I think there are stress situations in everyone's life where stuff like this happens. I'm not the first, I won't be the last for something bad to happen on the court.

"I know who I am as a person and this doesn't reflect on me. I have played until 5am the day before - the same day I went back to play doubles.

"I am somebody that gives it his all on the court. I think a lot of top singles players would have maybe come out to the doubles court and if they would have lost the match, they would have been fine with it.

"I would have never physically harmed anyone."

Zverev's ban will be activated if he is fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, or verbal or physical abuse at any time between now and 22 February 2023.

"If I do that again, they have every right to ban me - it's as simple as that," he added.

"If I do that again, it means I haven't learnt. I think everybody in life deserves a second chance but if you repeatedly do mistakes it means that you haven't learnt."