Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Medvedev became world number one for the first time in February and needs to reach the quarter-finals to maintain that status

New world number one Daniil Medvedev and Britain's Dan Evans reached the third round at Indian Wells with comfortable wins on Saturday.

Medvedev was playing for the first time since being told he can no longer compete under the Russian flag after his country's invasion of Ukraine.

But the 26-year-old brushed aside Tomas Machac, beating the Czech qualifier 6-3 6-2 in the California desert.

Evans, the world number 29, beat Argentina's Federico Coria 6-2 6-0.

It was also Medvedev's first game since reaching the top of the world rankings for the first time and he was dominant after saving a break point in the first game.

He dropped just eight points on serve in the rest of the match, taking four of the last five games in the first set and claiming an instant break in the second.

Medvedev will face Gael Monfils of France or Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday as he aims to beat his previous best performance at Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round last October.

"It's always strange here, the conditions," Medvedev said. "You need a lot of time to get used to the conditions, and at the same time it's a great place to be.

"Everybody comes one week or one-week-and-a-half before the tournament because of both reasons. That's what I've done also and I feel great, so hopefully I can do better than the previous times."

British number two Evans broke Coria's serve in the first game before the Argentine broke back to make it 2-2.

But Evans won the next 10 games to clinch the first set and dominate the second to book a potential third-ever meeting with Rafael Nadal, who has won a record 21 Grand Slams and faces USA's Sebastian Korda later.

"It's why you play tennis, to get on a big court and have a go against a guy who's playing unbelievably this year and, at the minute, is the greatest of all time," Evans told Amazon Prime.

"It'd be great so there's no point worrying about it, just have fun."