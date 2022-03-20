Iga Swiatek beats Maria Sakkari to win Indian Wells title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Poland's Iga Swiatek won the women's title at Indian Wells by beating Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in the final to continue her strong start to the year.
The 20-year-old coped better with the windy conditions in California than the Greek, claiming the decisive one of the seven breaks of serve in the first set.
She went 3-1 up in the second to set up a win that will lift her to a career-high second in the world rankings.
"Today was pretty crazy because of the conditions," Swiatek said.
The victory was Swiatek's 11th in a row in a year where she reached the Australian Open semi-finals before lifting the title in Doha last month.
"After playing so well at previous tournaments, I didn't know if it was possible for me to play that well and that long," the 2020 French Open champion said after winning the fifth WTA title of her career.
