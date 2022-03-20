Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek will rise to a career-high second in the world when the latest rankings are published on Monday

Poland's Iga Swiatek won the women's title at Indian Wells by beating Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in the final to continue her strong start to the year.

The 20-year-old coped better with the windy conditions in California than the Greek, claiming the decisive one of the seven breaks of serve in the first set.

She went 3-1 up in the second to set up a win that will lift her to a career-high second in the world rankings.

"Today was pretty crazy because of the conditions," Swiatek said.

The victory was Swiatek's 11th in a row in a year where she reached the Australian Open semi-finals before lifting the title in Doha last month.

"After playing so well at previous tournaments, I didn't know if it was possible for me to play that well and that long," the 2020 French Open champion said after winning the fifth WTA title of her career.