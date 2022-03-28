Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury has won six titles alongside American partner Rajeev Ram

Joe Salisbury will become the third British world number one when he ascends to the top of the doubles rankings on 4 April.

Salisbury will replace Croatia's Mate Pavic after he and compatriot Nikola Mektic lost in the Miami Open last 16.

Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the Miami Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

Andy and Jamie Murray are the only other Britons to become number one since the computer rankings were introduced in the 1970s.

Salisbury, 29, and American partner Ram have won six titles over the past three seasons, including the Australian Open in 2020 and the US Open last year.

Salisbury also won mixed doubles titles at the French Open and US Open last year.

He and Ram beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spain's Feliciano Lopez 7-5 7-6 (7-2) in Miami on Sunday.

Jamie Murray became first British world number under the modern ranking system when he topped the doubles rankings in April 2016.

Andy Murray then became the first British singles world number one in November of that year.