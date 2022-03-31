Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev was top of the world ranking for three weeks in February and March earlier this year

Russia's Daniil Medvedev missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings as he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open.

Medvedev, 26, needed to reach the semi-finals to overtake Novak Djokovic, but lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 to eighth seed Hurkacz in Thursday's quarter-final.

Medevev trailed 5-2 in the first set, fought back to 5-5 but then lost the tie break 9-7.

Hurkacz, 25, then gained breaks in the fifth and ninth games of set two.

The Polish player, who beat Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last summer, will now play either Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the 14th seed, or Serbia's unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic.

In February, Medvedev became only the 27th player to top the ATP Tour world rankings, although he only stayed there for three weeks before Djokovic regained top spot.

Djokovic has only played in one ATP Tour event in 2022 - the Dubai Tennis Championships when he lost in the quarter-finals - as a result of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which saw him unable to compete in the Australian Open as well as the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments in the United States.