Miami Open: Naomi Osaka comes from a set down to beat Belinda Bencic to move into final
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Japan's Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Belinda Bencic and move into the Miami Open final.
Switzerland's Bencic, seeded 22nd, took the opening set but former world number one Osaka recovered to seal a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory in two hours six minutes.
Unseeded Osaka, 24, will play the winner of the second semi-final - second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland or Jessica Pegula, the 16th-seed American.
Osaka will be playing in her first final since the 2021 Australian Open.
She has won four grand slam titles - the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020 - but has dropped to 77th in the rankings as a result of not competing in many tournaments.
Osaka, reduced to tears by a heckler during her second-round exit at Indian Wells earlier this month, is playing just her fourth event since taking a break from tennis in September.
