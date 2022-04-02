Last updated on .From the section Tennis

In February, Daniil Medvedev became the 27th player to top the ATP Tour world rankings

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev says he will be out for one to two months after deciding to have surgery on a small hernia.

Medvedev, 26, missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings when he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open on Thursday.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, begins on 22 May.

"The last months I have been playing with a small hernia," said Medvedev who lost in the Australian Open final.

"Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem."

In a statement on social media, the 2021 US Open champion continued: external-link "I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support."

After losing to Rafael Nadal in Melbourne in January, Medvedev became world number one for the first time in his career at the end of February.

However, he only stayed there for three weeks before Novak Djokovic regained the position.