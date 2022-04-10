Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number four Bencic is projected to rise from 21 to 13 in the world rankings after her victory.

Switzerland's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic won the WTA Charleston title with a battling three-set win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Bencic, 25, won 6-1 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting two hours and 35 minutes.

It is Bencic's sixth career WTA title and she is the first Swiss woman to win the event since Martina Hingis in 1999.

Elsewhere, Belgium's David Goffin rallied to beat Slovakia's Alex Molcan and lift the Grand Prix Hassan II title in Marrakech, Morocco.

Goffin won 3-6 6-3 6-3 in just under two hours to lift his sixth career ATP title.

The victory means the former world number seven will re-join the world's top 50 in next week's rankings.

Germany's Tatjana Maria became the first mother-of-two this century to lift a tour trophy after victory at the WTA Copa Colsanitas event in Bogota, Colombia.

Maria, currently ranked 237 in the world, beat Laura Pigossi of Brazil 6-3 4-6 6-2.

The 34-year-old gave birth to her first daughter Charlotte in 2013 and second daughter Cecilia in April 2021, only returning to action following her second maternity leave last August.

Her maiden title came at the Mallorca Open in 2018.

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner in straight sets to win the Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

Opelka, seeded third, beat fourth seed Isner 6-3 7-6 (9-7) to lift his fourth ATP Tour trophy and his first on clay.

The match between 6ft 11in Opelka and 6ft 10in Isner was the tallest ATP Tour final in the Open era.