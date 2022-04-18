Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Barty held tennis' world number one ranking for more than two years in total

Former world number one Ashleigh Barty has fuelled speculation she may attempt a top-level career external-link in a third sport by signing up to for a golf exhibition.

The 25-year-old, who announced her shock retirement from tennis in March, will play in the Icon Series in July.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and 23-time Olympic champion Michael Phelps are among the other stars taking part.

"It's such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete," Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world."

Barty, whose three Grand Slam singles titles include last summer's Wimbledon crown, is a keen amateur golfer with a reported handicap of four.

Her father Robert represented Australia as an amateur and had considered attempting to turn professional himself.

Barty turned her hand to professional cricket, playing in inaugural edition of the Women's Big Bash League in 2015

Barty played professional cricket for Queensland and Brisbane Heat in 2015 during a break from tennis.

She has previously suggested that she would not attempt similar in golf, telling the Courier Mail earlier this month that she "had a good laugh" about the speculation. external-link

Barty is also writing a series of children's books, set to be released later this year.

The first event in the Icon Series will take place at Liberty National in New Jersey in June with further tournaments planned for Europe, Asia and Australia.