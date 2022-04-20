Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray has won two matches at a single tournament only once this season

Andy Murray will play at the Madrid Open next week after changing his mind about skipping the clay-court season and accepting a tournament wildcard.

Murray, 34, is a two-time winner in the Spanish capital, including victory over Spanish great Rafael Nadal in 2015.

The Scot, who lost to world number two Daniil Medvedev in Miami last month, could also play in Rome.

However, he is expected to then focus on Wimbledon preparations rather than the French Open, which begins in May.

The Madrid Open begins on 26 April.

Last year's tournament was won by Alexander Zverev, who beat Matteo Berrettini in the final.