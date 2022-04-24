Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek eased to victory over Aryna Sabalenka in one hour 25 minutes

Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive title and extended her winning run to 23 matches by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

The Polish world number one won 6-2 6-2 against her fourth-ranked opponent.

It means Swiatek adds the clay-court title to wins in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami to consolidate her position as favourite for next month's French Open.

The 20-year-old, who won at Roland Garros in 2020, has not lost since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Swiatek had to save a break point in the opening game but secured a break of her own a game later and took the opening set in 37 minutes.

While remaining solid on her own serve, she broke twice more in the final set before clinching victory on her third match point.

Swiatek became world number one last month following the retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty.

In being taken to a decider by Liudmila Samsonova in the Stuttgart semi-final on Saturday, Swiatek's run of winning 28 sets in a row had come to an end but her dominant win over Belarusian Sabalenka proved again why she remains the dominant force currently in the women's game.

The French Open, where Swiatek will bid for her second Grand Slam title, begins on 22 May.