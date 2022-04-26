Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Swiatek has won clay court titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart this year

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a shoulder injury.

On Saturday, the Polish 20-year-old won her fourth consecutive title at the Stuttgart Open.

She was due to start her Madrid campaign on Thursday but said: "My body needs a rest."

Swiatek has confirmed she is hoping to play at the Italian Open in May followed by the French Open, where she is the favourite for the title.

"After an intense few weeks and winning four titles in a row, it's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had the chance to handle it properly," she explained on Twitter. external-link

"I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well.

"Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future - looking forward to it."

Swiatek is aiming for her second Grand Slam title in Paris, having previously won in Roland Garros in 2020.

She became world number one last month following the retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty and is currently on a 23-match winning run.