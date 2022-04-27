Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu is working with Iain Bates in Madrid this week

Emma Raducanu says it was a "tough" decision to split with coach Torben Beltz after only five months, but is "very confident" in her training.

The US Open champion is seeking her fourth coach in a year after parting ways with German Beltz on Tuesday.

Raducanu, 19, is working with the LTA's head of women's coaching Iain Bates in Madrid this week.

"Torben is a great guy. I really enjoyed my time with him on and off the court," said the world number 11.

"He is one of the nicest people I've met so obviously it was a tough one to split with someone like that.

"But I feel like right now I'm very comfortable with my current training. I'm feeling very confident in what I'm doing and how I'm working.

"I think Torben has been great for me because when I wanted someone with tour experience, I think for my first six months on the tour, it was very valuable."

Raducanu faces Czech Tereza Martincova in the first round of the Madrid Open on Friday - a player she defeated in the recent Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.

The LTA is to support her as she searches for a new coach but Raducanu knows exactly what she needs in the interim.

"I think going forward I'll probably be putting a lot more emphasis on sparring," she said.

"It is becoming more apparent to me as I spend more time on the tour, is just getting used to these girls' ball speed.

"I like to mix it up. I like to work very specifically and I'm very clear on what I want to work on. A lot of the time those ideas come from myself."