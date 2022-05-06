Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic reached the final of the Serbia Open in April but lost to Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic reached his second semi-final of the year with victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the Madrid Open.

The world number one produced a solid performance to beat the Polish 12th seed 6-3 6-4.

Serbia's Djokovic did not face a break point during the 78-minute match and won 81% of points behind his first serve on a sweltering day in Spain.

Djokovic could face long-time rival Rafael Nadal next should the Spaniard beat rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

It is the seventh time Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, has reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

He took advantage as Hurkacz struggled for rhythm, breaking him at the first opportunity before closing out the opening set in 30 minutes.

Hurkacz saved two match points on his serve in the second set but was unable to stop Djokovic closing out a routine win.

It is the 72nd time Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 tournament. Only Nadal, with 76, has reached the last four more often.

Djokovic reached his first final of the season at the Serbia Open in April but lost to Andrey Rublev.

Rublev takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas later in Madrid, before Felix Auger-Aliassime faces defending champion Alexander Zverev.