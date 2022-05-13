Close menu

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek extends winning run to 26 matches with win over Bianca Andreescu in quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek is on the longest WTA winning streak since Serena Williams won 27 matches in a row in 2015

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a quarter-final victory over Bianca Andreescu in the Italian Open.

Poland's Swiatek, the reigning champion in Rome, beat Andreescu 7-6 (7-2) 6-0.

She cruised through the second set after Canadian Andreescu had forced a tie-break from 5-3 down in the opener.

Swiatek, 20, is bidding for her fifth consecutive WTA title and will now face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Number three seed Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova for the first time in five meetings with 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory on Friday.

American Anisimova, 20, had ended Sabalenka's Madrid Open title defence in the first round of the tournament last month.

