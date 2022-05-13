Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evan Hoyt has won six ITF singles titles, and 18 doubles titles.

Tennis Wales have announced that former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Evan Hoyt is taking an indefinite break from the sport to overcome injuries.

The 27-year old, who reached the mixed doubles last eight at Wimbledon in 2019 with partner Eden Silva, is recovering from knee surgery.

Tennis Wales say Hoyt has "no immediate plans to return to the professional tour once back to full fitness".

Hoyt has not ruled out returning to play doubles in the future.

"Evan has been our leading Welsh player for many years now and has always set a great example to aspiring players on and off the court," Chris Lewis, head of performance at Tennis Wales, said.

"The run at Wimbledon in 2019 showed what he was capable of on the doubles court at the very top of the game, and resulted in him flying the flag for Welsh tennis at the biggest tournament in the world."