Italian Open: Novak Djokovic wins his first title of the year and sixth in Rome
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
World number one Novak Djokovic boosted his preparations for the French Open with a straight sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the Italian Open.
In a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, Djokovic, 34, started off confidently against his flat opponent.
Tsitsipas, 23, started better in the second set with an early break before Djokovic broke back, edging the tie-break to win 6-0 7-6 (7-5).
Djokovic's sixth Italian Open win gives him a record 38 Masters titles.
The Serbian was unable to start his year at the Australian Open as planned, instead returning in Dubai in February.
His start on the clay was rusty with a first-round exit in Monte Carlo, but he has gathered pace with the semi-final in Madrid and now the Rome title in the last major tournament before Roland Garros.
Given Rafael Nadal's foot injury issues, Djokovic will start in Paris next week as the favourite to equal the Spaniard on 21 Grand Slam titles.
The French Open takes place between 22 May to 5 June.
- Italian Open: Iga Swiatek notches up 28 wins in a row as she defends her title
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Is dancing better than traditional fitness exercises?: Why busting a move can enhance your fitness, your mood and the size of your brain
- Honest grub, honest opinions: Five of the nation's top-rated chip shops roll into Manchester for the ultimate fry-off