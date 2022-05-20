Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is the top seed for the Lyon Open

Cameron Norrie reached the 10th ATP Tour final of his career with victory over Holger Rune in the Lyon Open.

The British number one won 6-2 5-7 6-4 against 19-year-old Rune to reach his second straight Lyon final.

Norrie, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021, will meet Slovakia's Alex Molcan in Saturday's final.

"It's nice to get over the line again, especially when the nerves are there. I'm really pleased with how I got through," said 26-year-old Norrie.

The Briton, ranked 11th in the world and the tournament's top seed, won the first five games and looked in full control at 4-2 up in the second set.

But Denmark's Rune, one of the brightest young talents in the game, fought back to take the second set.

However, he then struggled with cramp and Norrie edged the final set to clinch victory.

"It's never easy finishing a match," said Norrie. "To have the break there in the second and then I kind of gifted a couple of easy ones. I was pretty mad inside but I managed to stay composed.

"I was just trying to tell myself, 'stay positive, stay with it'. I managed to play the two best games of the match in the last two games.

"Hopefully I can go a step further and win the title. It's perfect preparation for Roland Garros."

He will bid for his fourth ATP title on Saturday having won his third earlier this season in Delray Beach, while he also reached the final in Acapulco.