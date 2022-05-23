Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nadal will face France's Corentin Moutet in the second round

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Rafael Nadal began his quest for a record-extending 14th French Open men's title with a commanding straight-set victory over Australia's Jordan Thompson.

The Spaniard, aiming to reclaim his crown after Novak Djokovic's triumph in 2021, cruised to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win.

It is a 106th French Open victory for the 35-year-old fifth seed.

He will face Corentin Moutet in the second round after the Frenchman's victory over 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka.

"I'm very happy with the victory today. I'm happy to get through in three sets," said Nadal, seeded outside the top four in Paris for just the second time in his career.

"It's a first round, a positive match for me. Straight sets but with significant room for improvement."

Nadal was troubled by the recurrence of a chronic foot injury at the Italian Open earlier this month, but appeared to be moving freely against world number 82 Thompson.

The record 21-time men's Grand Slam champion broke for 2-1 in the opening set with a backhand volley winner and moved 4-1 up with a crushing forehand.

Nadal, who could face Djokovic in the quarter-finals, broke serve in the first, fifth and seventh games to take the second set as an increasingly exasperated Thompson ran out of ideas.

Thompson did pull a break back in the third but Nadal's forehand volley moved him 3-2 and he secured the last three games to advance.

Serbia's world number one Djokovic opens his campaign later on Monday against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (19:45 BST).