French Open: Harriet Dart beaten on her main draw debut at Roland Garros
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Britain's Harriet Dart was beaten in straight sets on her French Open main-draw debut by former quarter-finalist Martina Trevisan.
Dart, 25, lost 6-0 6-2 to the in-form Italian, who won her first WTA tour title in Rabat last week.
Dart battled hard but Trevisan, 28, was too clinical in the key moments.
The four other Britons in the main singles draws play later on Monday, including British number ones Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu.
- Follow day two of the French Open - live text and radio
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- The Rise of the Premier League: The story of how England's new top flight was formed, told by its stars
- Navalny: Unravelling the plot against Putin's opposition