Harriet Dart reached a career-high ranking of world number 99 in March 2022

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Harriet Dart was beaten in straight sets on her French Open main-draw debut by former quarter-finalist Martina Trevisan.

Dart, 25, lost 6-0 6-2 to the in-form Italian, who won her first WTA tour title in Rabat last week.

Dart battled hard but Trevisan, 28, was too clinical in the key moments.

The four other Britons in the main singles draws play later on Monday, including British number ones Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu.